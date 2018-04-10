Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.21

Headlines about Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Howard Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1180461525475 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

HBMD remained flat at $$18.60 during trading on Tuesday. 3,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,295. Howard Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $184.63, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of -0.06.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million. equities research analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

HBMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Merion Capital Group upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Howard Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company of Howard Bank. The Company’s primary business is to own all of the capital stock of Howard Bank. The Company operates through Community Banking segment. Howard Bank is a trust company, which has approximately four operating subsidiaries. The Company offers a range of services to its customers, including wire transfer services, automated teller machine (ATM) and check cards, ATMs at all of its service branch locations, safe deposit boxes at all service locations and credit cards through a third-party processor.

