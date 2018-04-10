Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Earns News Impact Score of 0.14

Press coverage about Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Jones Lang LaSalle earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.5241558659594 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JLL. Wedbush set a $158.00 price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $169.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Shares of JLL stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.00. 399,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,759. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,780.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.70. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Ohringer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $800,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a financial and professional services company specializing in real estate. The Company operates through four business segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and LaSalle. It offers integrated services on a local, regional and global basis to owner, occupier, investor and developer clients.

