Media headlines about MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MediciNova earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.6501015250565 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:MNOV traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,133. The firm has a market cap of $500.96, a PE ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 0.35. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNOV. BidaskClub raised shares of MediciNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of MediciNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.20” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-medicinova-mnov-stock-price-updated-updated-updated.html.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders consisting of primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction.

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.