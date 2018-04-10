Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.05

News stories about Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Axovant Sciences earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.1731728330891 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. Axovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $126.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Jefferies Group downgraded Axovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut Axovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Cowen cut Axovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital raised Axovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Axovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff acquired 25,000 shares of Axovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Axovant Sciences Company Profile

Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia. The Company intends to develop a pipeline of product candidates to address the cognitive, functional and behavioral aspects of dementia and related neurological disorders.

