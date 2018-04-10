Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Kayne Anderson Energy Development (KED) Stock Price

Press coverage about Kayne Anderson Energy Development (NYSE:KED) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kayne Anderson Energy Development earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 46.3391377657271 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

KED stock opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Development has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $19.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests in private equity markets.

