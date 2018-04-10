MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.05

Press coverage about MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MFS Multimarket Income Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the closed-end fund an impact score of 48.5351361865051 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $6.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 18th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

There is no company description available for MFS Multi-Market Income Fund.

