Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.19

Media headlines about Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Teledyne Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 47.4602196511286 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.86. 18,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,794. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $121.58 and a 12-month high of $201.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,624.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.25 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.73%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $6,752,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 284,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,803,170.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $732,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,078 shares of company stock worth $12,858,091 in the last ninety days. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets. The Company’s segments include Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment.

