The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Medicines earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.99182192224 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDCO opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2,180.92, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06. The Medicines has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $55.95.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.71). The Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,035.27% and a negative return on equity of 316.40%. The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that The Medicines will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub lowered The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on The Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised The Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In related news, Director William Crouse sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,020.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Medicines

The Medicines Company is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on advancing the treatment of acute and intensive care patients through the delivery of medicines to the hospital marketplace around the world. It markets Angiomax (bivalirudin), Ionsys (fentanyl iontophoretic transdermal system), Minocin (minocycline) for injection and Orbactiv (oritavancin).

