Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Share Price

Media headlines about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tiffany & Co. earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.8564517495766 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $96.06 on Tuesday. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The firm has a market cap of $11,878.43, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. equities analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on TIF shares. Citigroup upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase started coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo set a $96.00 price target on Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.47.

In other news, insider Philippe Galtie sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $72,630.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,630.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francesco Trapani purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.66 per share, with a total value of $3,313,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,830 and have sold 139,636 shares valued at $14,979,843. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-tiffany-co-tif-stock-price-updated-updated-updated.html.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.