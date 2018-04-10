Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stock Price

Media headlines about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. U.S. Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.0619756571654 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

USB stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,256,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,172,048. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $83,057.63, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Gifford sold 45,890 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $2,540,011.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,682 shares in the company, valued at $12,881,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,016 shares of company stock worth $9,356,775. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stock Price” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-u-s-bancorp-usb-stock-price.html.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.