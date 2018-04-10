Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Brookfield Asset Management earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.6674211117993 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.15. 436,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,287. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $36,893.89, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th.

BAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $49.00 target price on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

