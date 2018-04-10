China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.14

News stories about China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. China Distance Education earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 47.8469498102054 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE DL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,725. The stock has a market cap of $265.36, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.47. China Distance Education has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter. China Distance Education had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 4.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine cut China Distance Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-china-distance-education-dl-stock-price-updated-updated-updated.html.

China Distance Education Company Profile

China Distance Education Holdings Limited provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Online Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

Receive News & Ratings for China Distance Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Distance Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.