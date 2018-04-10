CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Given News Impact Score of 0.20

Media coverage about CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CymaBay Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.5235635241183 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.07. 1,288,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,822. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $649.37, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, Director Carl Goldfischer sold 15,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $195,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 144,216 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,478,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $922,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 815,648 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,751. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-cymabay-therapeutics-cbay-stock-price-updated-updated-updated.html.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

Cymabay Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout.

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.