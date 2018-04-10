Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Inter Parfums (IPAR) Stock Price

Media coverage about Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Inter Parfums earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.874566470171 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have commented on IPAR. DA Davidson raised Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on Inter Parfums and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial set a $56.00 target price on Inter Parfums and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,510.38, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.61. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.98 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $220,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $297,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $55,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,595 shares of company stock worth $1,116,898. Company insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc operates in the fragrance business. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes an array of fragrance and fragrance related products. It operates through two segments: European based operations and United States based operations. The European Operations segment produces and distributes its fragrance products under license agreements with brand owners.

