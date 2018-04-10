Merus (MRUS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Merus earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.7127805452378 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Merus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Merus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of MRUS stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.16. 19,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,425. Merus has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $23.75.

About Merus

Merus NV is a biotechnology company based in the Netherlands. The Company develops differentiating therapeutics for cancer patients. The product programs in the Merus pipeline are based on the Biclonics format. Its products inlcude, among others, MCLA-134 that is designed to bind to a combination of two immunomodulatory targets expressed by T cells, as wellas MCLA-145 that is designed to bind to a tumor-associated target with an immunomodulatory target involved in checkpoint inhibition.

