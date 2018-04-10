NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NeoPhotonics earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.8054555375305 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

Shares of NPTN opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $9.78.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 22.53% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

