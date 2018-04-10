OGE Energy (OGE) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. OGE Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.9959564262672 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

OGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

OGE Energy stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.14. 370,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,927. The stock has a market cap of $6,464.49, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

In related news, Director Peter D. Clarke purchased 1,850 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.40 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,940. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

