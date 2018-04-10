Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) Stock Price

Media headlines about Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Suburban Propane Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the energy company an impact score of 45.4090635839854 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of SPH traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $22.04. 216,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,789. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1,358.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.16 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.27%. Suburban Propane Partners’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 19th. TheStreet cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. UBS reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suburban Propane Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,641 shares in the company, valued at $526,525.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) Stock Price” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-suburban-propane-partners-sph-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a marketer and distributor of a range of products. The Company specializes in the distribution of propane, fuel oil and refined fuels, as well as the marketing of natural gas and electricity in deregulated markets. The Company’s segments include Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.