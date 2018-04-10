Viewray (VRAY) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.08

Media stories about Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Viewray earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.7982077576626 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Viewray in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Viewray in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

VRAY stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $455.57, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Viewray has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $10.64.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 million. Viewray’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Viewray will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 75,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $569,589.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

