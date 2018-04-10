AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AVEO Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 48.0989414066132 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVEO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. 2,871,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,060. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $273.39, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Peter J. Barris purchased 920,976 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,118,244.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ravi Viswanathan purchased 685,676 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,535,914.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-aveo-pharmaceuticals-aveo-stock-price-updated-updated-updated.html.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The company's pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study.

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.