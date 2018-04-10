CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.10

Press coverage about CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CM Finance earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 45.5445671129374 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CMFN opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.27, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.12. CM Finance has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $10.80.

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 million. CM Finance had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 63.54%. sell-side analysts forecast that CM Finance will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%. CM Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered CM Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Redburn Partners lowered CM Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS lowered CM Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered CM Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

CM Finance Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in the debt of the United States middle-market companies. The Company’s primary investment objective is to maximize total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and related equity of privately held lower middle-market companies.

