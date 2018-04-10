Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Hill International (NYSE:HIL) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hill International earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 48.1046986616028 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hill International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSE HIL opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. Hill International has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

