Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Limoneira (LMNR) Share Price

Media coverage about Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Limoneira earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern's scale.

LMNR stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $26.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.22, a PE ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Limoneira had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. equities analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

LMNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Limoneira from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Limoneira presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, Director Robert M. Sawyer sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $26,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Fresh Lemons segment markets and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers.

