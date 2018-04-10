Press coverage about Partnerre (NYSE:PRE) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Partnerre earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.4613825364572 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE PRE traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $140.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,600. Partnerre has a 52-week low of $111.52 and a 52-week high of $141.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-partnerre-pre-share-price.html.

About Partnerre

PartnerRe Ltd. is the holding company engaged in the international reinsurance and insurance business. The Company operates in three segments: Non-life, Life and Health, and Corporate and Other. The Non-life segment’s operations are classified as North America, Global (Non-U.S.) Property and Casualty (Global (Non-U.S.) P&C), Global Specialty and Catastrophe.

Receive News & Ratings for Partnerre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partnerre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.