Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.14

Press coverage about Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Strongbridge Biopharma earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.5772164197968 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.17, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

