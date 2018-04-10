Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Texas Roadhouse earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the restaurant operator an impact score of 47.3373739779584 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

TXRH traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $60.42. 932,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,248. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $61.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4,333.39, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.24 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXRH. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $67.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

In other news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $452,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,950 shares in the company, valued at $618,784.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $619,338.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,624 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a restaurant company, which operates in the casual dining segment. The Company offers an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks, all cooked over open grills and all but one hand cut daily on the premises. Its restaurants offer a range of menu items at prices that are designed to appeal to a range of consumer tastes.

