Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Stock Price

Media headlines about Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bright Horizons Family Solutions earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 44.2450852521609 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

BFAM traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $96.47. 479,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,220. The company has a market cap of $5,628.19, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.07. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $70.79 and a twelve month high of $105.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.99 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $344,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.78, for a total transaction of $107,558.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,899.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,281 shares of company stock valued at $17,283,291. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a provider of child care, early education and other services. The Company provides services under multi-year contracts with employers offering child care and other dependent care solutions as part of their employee benefits packages. Its segments include full service center-based care services, back-up dependent care services and other educational advisory services.

