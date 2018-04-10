CareDx (CDNA) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.18

News headlines about CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CareDx earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.7380368950163 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on shares of CareDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $8.75. 112,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,657. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.08. The company has a market cap of $248.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.35. CareDx has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 349.65% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. equities research analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 15,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $118,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,931.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients. The Company’s commercialized testing solution, the AlloMap heart transplant molecular test (AlloMap), is a gene expression test that helps clinicians monitor and identify heart transplant recipients with stable graft function having a low probability of moderate/severe acute cellular rejection.

