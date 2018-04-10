Cowen (COWN) Given News Impact Rating of 0.18

Press coverage about Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cowen earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1094678100979 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub cut Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $412.40, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.27. Cowen has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.69). Cowen had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Cowen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $23.60 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Peter A. Cohen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 888,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,622,053.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, formerly Cowen Group, Inc, is a financial services company. The Company provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, sales and trading, and prime brokerage services. It operates through two segments: alternative investment and broker-dealer. The alternative investment segment includes private equity structures, registered investment companies and listed investment vehicles.

