Intralinks (NYSE:IL) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.02

News coverage about Intralinks (NYSE:IL) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Intralinks earned a daily sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 44.1590453188101 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:IL remained flat at $$13.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,575. Intralinks has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Intralinks

Intralinks Holdings, Inc is a technology provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for secure enterprise content collaboration within and among organizations. The Company’s cloud-based solutions enable organizations to manage, control, track, search, exchange and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall.

