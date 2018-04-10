Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Stock Price

Media coverage about Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pacific Ethanol earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.081153740295 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Pacific Ethanol stock remained flat at $$3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 282,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,396. The company has a market cap of $129.68, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.24. Pacific Ethanol has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.21). Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $395.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Pacific Ethanol will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEIX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Pacific Ethanol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pacific Ethanol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

In other Pacific Ethanol news, CEO Neil M. Koehler bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry D. Layne bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 52,000 shares of company stock worth $172,425. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc (Pacific Ethanol) is a marketer and producer of low-carbon renewable fuels in the Western United States. Pacific Ethanol markets all the ethanol produced by four ethanol production facilities located in California, Idaho and Oregon, or the Pacific Ethanol Plants, all the ethanol produced by three other ethanol producers in the Western United States and ethanol purchased from other third-party suppliers throughout the United States.

