Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Stock Price

News coverage about Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Protagonist Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 43.7976996662561 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of PTGX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.82. 90,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,945. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $185.29, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 3.60.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, major shareholder X L.P. Canaan sold 39,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $814,465.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Y. Liu sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $74,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,355. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a peptide technology platform focused on discovering and developing new chemical entities (NECs) to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s product pipeline includes PTG-100, PTG-200 and PTG-300. Its primary focus is on developing oral peptide drugs that target biological pathways also targeted by marketed injectable antibody drugs.

