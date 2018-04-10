Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sportsman’s Warehouse earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.7604833248641 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 286,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of -0.64. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $243.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.93 million. analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SPWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

