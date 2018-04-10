Town Sports International (CLUB) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.17

Media stories about Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Town Sports International earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 44.3122033175927 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLUB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price (up from $7.50) on shares of Town Sports International in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

CLUB traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.75. 73,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,730. Town Sports International has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.64 million. equities analysts forecast that Town Sports International will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Town Sports International news, CFO Carolyn Spatafora sold 12,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $94,673.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,388.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,483 shares of company stock worth $147,494. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

