Boot Barn (BOOT) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -0.02

News stories about Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) have trended somewhat negative on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Boot Barn earned a media sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 44.6920784623054 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $479.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $20.31.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Wells Fargo set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In other news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 51,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $883,062.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 6,413,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $110,634,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,682,831 shares of company stock worth $115,327,897 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/somewhat-negative-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-boot-barn-boot-share-price-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.