Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Price

Press coverage about Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) has been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Denali Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 47.1819544707044 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of DNLI stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 161,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,909. The stock has a market cap of $1,710.11 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $25.79.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.47). equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

