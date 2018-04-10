Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Stock Price

Headlines about Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Banco Macro earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.6028760894924 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of BMA traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $107.35. 43,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $7,138.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.25. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $82.68 and a 12 month high of $136.10.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $401.72 million during the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 25.77%. analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMA shares. HSBC raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

