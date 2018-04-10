Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.8892438238456 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have weighed in on CM shares. Barclays upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

CM stock opened at $88.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $38,778.73, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $77.20 and a 1 year high of $100.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The bank reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 21.38%. equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.047 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-canadian-imperial-bank-of-commerce-cm-share-price-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce operates as a global financial institution, which provides a full range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.