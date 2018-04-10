Cogent Communications (CCOI) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cogent Communications earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.8476919482991 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

CCOI traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.93, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The company has a market cap of $2,047.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.89, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 526.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

In other news, Director Tim Weingarten sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $74,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $271,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $617,633. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

