Global Water Resources (GWRS) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Global Water Resources earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.9983787541756 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of GWRS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.94. 2,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,751. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $175.90, a PE ratio of 89.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. equities research analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0236 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd.

In related news, Director Trevor T. Hill sold 7,000 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $64,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trevor T. Hill sold 5,300 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $48,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $141,503. 49.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 51,000 people in approximately 20,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

