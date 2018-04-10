Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Strattec Security earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.6044453870181 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Strattec Security stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,142. The stock has a market cap of $130.76, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Strattec Security has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $49.20.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $103.18 million for the quarter. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.48%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

