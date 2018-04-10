Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ExlService (EXLS) Share Price

News headlines about ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ExlService earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 45.5601833929702 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of ExlService in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

EXLS stock opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. ExlService has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,888.43, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $197.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that ExlService will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Villa Rembert De sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $261,057.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,528 shares in the company, valued at $695,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 5,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $299,827.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,014 shares of company stock worth $1,205,033 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

