Harmonic (HLIT) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.19

Media headlines about Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Harmonic earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.9411041401473 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub lowered Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

NASDAQ HLIT remained flat at $$3.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,977. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $100.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.47 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. equities analysts expect that Harmonic will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neven Haltmayer sold 10,198 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $35,998.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,969.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 10,455 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $36,906.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,368.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,234 shares of company stock valued at $198,506. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

