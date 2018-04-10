Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.07

Media headlines about Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Oaktree Strategic Income earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.2088124966236 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OCSI. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Strategic Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Oaktree Strategic Income stock remained flat at $$7.93 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 20,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,696. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $233.38, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter. Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 16.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other news, Director Richard Ruben purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $39,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp purchased 162,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,475.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 317,670 shares of company stock worth $2,462,607 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp., is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a specialty finance company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments while seeking to preserve its capital.

