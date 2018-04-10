Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Patriot National (PN) Stock Price

News articles about Patriot National (NYSE:PN) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Patriot National earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.6756245553563 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Patriot National stock remained flat at $$0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,854. Patriot National has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

About Patriot National

Patriot National, Inc is an independent national provider of technology-enabled outsourcing solutions that help insurance carriers, employers and other clients mitigate risk and comply with complex regulations. It offers a range of end-to-end insurance related and specialty services. The Company principally offers approximately two types of services: front-end services, such as brokerage, underwriting and policyholder services, and back-end services, such as claims adjudication and administration.

