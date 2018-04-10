Pier 1 Imports (PIR) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.05

News coverage about Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pier 1 Imports earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.5190348004517 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PIR. ValuEngine raised shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Loop Capital set a $4.00 price target on shares of Pier 1 Imports and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.79 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

PIR opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. Pier 1 Imports has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $285.88, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Pier 1 Imports news, major shareholder & Co Towle bought 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $101,661.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 45,430 shares of company stock worth $141,497. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

