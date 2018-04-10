RSP Permian (RSPP) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RSP Permian earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 47.4045670874072 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised RSP Permian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. UBS assumed coverage on RSP Permian in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of RSP Permian in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered RSP Permian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RSP Permian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.28.

Shares of NYSE RSPP traded up $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,304,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,578. RSP Permian has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $47.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6,612.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.66.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. RSP Permian had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.71 million. equities analysts predict that RSP Permian will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Wallace Family Partnership, Lp sold 29,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,272,162.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,584,918. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RSP Permian

RSP Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It owns interest in contiguous acreage blocks in the core of the Midland Basin primarily in the adjacent counties of Midland, Martin, Andrews, Dawson, Ector, and Glasscock; and in Loving and Winkler counties of the Delaware Basin.

