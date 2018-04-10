Approach Resources (AREX) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Approach Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the energy company an impact score of 49.2156148607982 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Approach Resources stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.72. 1,170,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Approach Resources has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.89, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.76.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Approach Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 106.65%. The company had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Approach Resources will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Approach Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Approach Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

In other Approach Resources news, insider Wilks Brothers, Llc bought 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,552,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Approach Resources

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin.

