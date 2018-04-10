News articles about DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DarioHealth earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.9941914408161 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRIO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,037. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.87, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -1.75.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 371.52% and a negative net margin of 309.54%. sell-side analysts expect that DarioHealth will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect DarioHealth (DRIO) Share Price” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-dariohealth-drio-share-price.html.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices. Its flagship product is Dario, a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a multi-feature software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.