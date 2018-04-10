DSP Group (DSPG) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DSP Group earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.030382804019 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DSPG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Dougherty & Co increased their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of DSP Group stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $265.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.78. DSP Group has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $13.95.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-dsp-group-dspg-stock-price-updated.html.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc is a global provider of wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. Delivering semiconductor system solutions with software and hardware reference designs, the Company enables original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, consumer electronics manufacturers and service providers to develop new products.

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.